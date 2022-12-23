Ellen DeGeneres says she is not having a ‘happy holiday’ in a new tribute to tWitch

Ellen DeGeneres took to social media to share a new tribute to Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss days after his passing. According to the retired tv host, she is struggling to assimilate that her former coworker and close friend is no longer in the world.

The 64-year-old entertainer shared a teary tribute saying it has been challenging. “I just wanted to say that the past 11 days have been very tough for everyone,” DeGeneres said. “Everyone is in pain and trying to make sense of it. We’ll never make sense of it,” she continued.

“The holidays are hard, I think anyway, but to honor tWitch, the best thing we can do is to laugh and to hug each other and to play games and dance and sing. That’s the way we honor him. We do the things that he loved to do.”

Beloved Ellen Degeneres’ talk show DJ, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, died at 40 in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, tWitch died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a hotel.

The publication informed that law enforcement sources revealed that his wife, Allison Holker, arrived at an LAPD station telling her husband had left home without his car, which worried her because it was unlike him.

Shortly after, police got a call reporting a shooting inside a hotel in L.A. Once officers arrived, TMZ confirmed they found Stephen’s body.