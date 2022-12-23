Ellen DeGeneres says she is not having a ‘happy holiday’ in a new tribute to tWitch

Ellen DeGeneres took to social media to share a new tribute to Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss days after his passing. According to the retired tv host, she is struggling to assimilate that her former coworker and close friend is no longer in the world.
The 64-year-old entertainer shared a teary tribute saying it has been challenging. “I just wanted to say that the past 11 days have been very tough for everyone,” DeGeneres said. “Everyone is in pain and trying to make sense of it. We’ll never make sense of it,” she continued.
“The holidays are hard, I think anyway, but to honor tWitch, the best thing we can do is to laugh and to hug each other and to play games and dance and sing. That’s the way we honor him. We do the things that he loved to do.”
Beloved Ellen Degeneres’ talk show DJ, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, died at 40 in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, tWitch died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a hotel.
The publication informed that law enforcement sources revealed that his wife, Allison Holker, arrived at an LAPD station telling her husband had left home without his car, which worried her because it was unlike him.
Shortly after, police got a call reporting a shooting inside a hotel in L.A. Once officers arrived, TMZ confirmed they found Stephen’s body.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss and his wife, Allison Holker, were working on several tv projects
As the days go by, more details about his plans for 2023 are being uncovered. As revealed by Deadline, the famous dancer and tv personality and his wife, Allison Holker, were working on several projects, one of them with HGTV.
In addition to their show Living the Dream, a series to help first-time buyers find a home, the couple was set to start filming in January a limited series to oversee the construction of a full-sized Malibu Barbie Dream House.
The American home improvement television channel owned by Warner Bros bought a place in Santa Clarita, California, to transform it alongside the Boss family. “We are taking the time to consider different scenarios,” an HGTV spokesperson tells Deadline. “But for now, our primary focus remains on wishing our best to Allison and the entire Boss family during this difficult time.”