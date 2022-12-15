Celebrities pay tribute to Stephen “tWitch” Boss with touching posts

TW: Suicide

If you or someone you know is struggling, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call 800-273-8255, or text HOME to 741741.

Unfortunate news came this morning that Stephen “tWitch” Boss died by suicide. He was 40 years old. The beloved DJ is survived by his wife Allison Holker Boss, and his three children. Stephen was the longtime DJ on Ellen Degenerate’s show and touched the lives of many with his laughs and spirit. Following the news of his death, many of his celebrity friends have shared touching tributes in his honor. Check them out below.



Ellen DeGeneres



Jennifer Lopez



Jessica Alba