REST IN PEACE

Celebrities pay tribute to Stephen “tWitch” Boss with touching posts

The DJ was 40

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

TW: Suicide
If you or someone you know is struggling, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call 800-273-8255, or text HOME to 741741.

Unfortunate news came this morning that Stephen “tWitch” Boss died by suicide. He was 40 years old. The beloved DJ is survived by his wife Allison Holker Boss, and his three children. Stephen was the longtime DJ on Ellen Degenerate’s show and touched the lives of many with his laughs and spirit. Following the news of his death, many of his celebrity friends have shared touching tributes in his honor. Check them out below.


Ellen DeGeneres


Jennifer Lopez


Jessica Alba


Kris Jenner


Jada Pinkett Smith


Ciara


Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake's tribute to Twitch©Justin Timberlake

Michelle Obama


Viola Davis


Kerry Washington


Dwayne Wayde

Questlove


