Denise Richards shares emotional tribute to Kristie Alley: ‘She had a heart of gold’

Denise Richards is honoring her friend and co-star Kristie Alley following the tragic news of her death at 71, after secretly battling with colon cancer. The two Hollywood stars worked together in the iconic 1999 movie ‘Drop Dead Gorgeous.’

“Kirstie is one of the funniest, nicest & strongest women I’ve ever met. I am so lucky & grateful that I got to do a movie with her playing my mom,” Denise wrote on social media referring to their characters in the movie.

She also paid tribute to Kristie by posting a photo from the movie. “I was quite intimidated to work with her but she immediately made me feel so comfortable,” she explained.

Denise also revealed that she got to know Kristie on a personal level while working on the set of the movie. “She had a heart of gold & deep love for animals. Her laugh was infectious & she lit up every room she walked into.”

“Kirstie you are loved by so many & will be so very missed. Prayers to your kids & grandkids,” she concluded. Denise plays the winner of a small town pageant in ‘Drop Dead Gorgeous,’ while Kristie plays her stage mom.

The family of the actress announced the sad news on Monday, following the diagnosis. “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead,” the statement read.