Charlie Sheen’s daughter Sami joined ‘OnlyFans’ and her dad doesn’t approve

Sami Sheen, the eldest daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards who celebrated her 18th birthday by getting a tattoo this March, has been making headlines because she has joined ‘OnlyFans’ and her father is not happy about it. The controversial former Two and Half Men actor commented in an interview with Us Weekly that he did not approve of her being on the NSFW site and criticized Denise Richards’ parenting.

©Sami Sheen/Getty



Charlie Sheen and Denise Richard’s daughter, Sami Sheen

The 56-year-old said “She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof.” He mentioned this as his daughter Sami recently moved back to her moms house after the mother-daughter duo made amends after being estranged for a while.

“I do not condone this but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity”

Denise Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star responed to magazine in a statement that said, “Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.”

Meanwhile, the young Sheen took to Instagram to let the world know, there is more to see. She posted a photo of her in a pool with wet hair, wearing a sexy black triangle bikini and captioned it: “Click the link in my bio if u wanna see more 💋.”

The 51-year old mom also commented on her daughter’s post: “Sami I will always support you & always have your back. I love you.”

Sami Sheen is charing ﻿$19.99 for users to access her OnlyFans page.