Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s daughter Sami Sheen posts never-before-seen photos

Despite some turbluence, Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s eldest daughter had a lot of great moments throughout 2021.

The 17-year-old, Sami Sheen, took to Instagram on Monday, January 3 to share a montage of her favorite moments from the past year. Sami, who moved out of her mother’s home and into her father’s just a few months ago, referred to 2021 as “a very lovely year” in her caption, proving she we able to overcome some drama and have a great 365 days.

The teen’s 59-second montage featured footage of the her out and about with her friends throughout 2021, showing glimpses of Sami and her friends at a Harry Styles concert, multiple parties, fancy restaurants, and more.

Unfortunately for fans of the famous parents, Charlie and Denise were nowhere to be found in their kid’s 2021 roundup. Her siblings--Lola, 16, and Eloise, 10--didn’t appear in the video, either.

Though you might not be able to notice from the happy-go-lucky video, 2021 was a year of some seriously big changes for Sami Sheen.

The high school student moved out of her family home that she lived with Denise and her sisters in September, moving in with Charlie instead.

At the time of her big move, a source told HollywoodLife that Sami moved out of Denise’s home due to a disagreement over “her mother’s rules.” A month later, on October 4, a judge ruled that Charlie no longer had to pay child support to Denise for their two daughters, Sami and Lola. Denise’s third child, Eloise, was adopted when she was a single parent.

This child support ruling was a biig win for Charlie Sheenn, who had a drama-filled split from Denise back in 2005.

“Charlie loves all of his children very much,” HollywoodLife’s source previously said. “He’s a total girl dad and has a super soft spot for his daughters.”