John Travolta rings in New Year in style with his kids: See the photos

John Travolta and his children rang in 2022 in style. The Pulp Fiction star shared on Dec. 31 a photo of himself and his kids dressed to impress on New Year’s Eve. ﻿John looked dapper sporting a tux and bow tie in the picture, while his daughter Ella, 21, stunned in a silver gown with her hair swept up in a chic ponytail. Meanwhile, John’s 11-year-old son Ben opted for a suit jacket over a T-shirt.

“Happy New Year everyone. 🎉🥂,” the actor, 67, captioned the photo.

John’s Grease costar Olivia Newton-John complimented Ella’s dress in the comments section writing:﻿ “Ella you look stunning and classy ! The dress is gorgeous.” She added, “Wishing you and Ben and Dad a Healthy happy New Year❤️.”

Ella shared the family snapshot over on her personal Instagram on Jan. 1, in addition to a photo of her kissing a pup. Alongside the pictures she wrote: “Wishing you all a Happy New Year and your best year yet!!!❤️🎉.”

The Get Lost film Instagram account commented on the post, “HAPPY NEW YEAR TO YOU ALL :) it will be our year. xo.” Ella simply responded to the comment with three red heart emojis. John’s daughter wrapped production on Get Lost, which is a modern-day reimagining of Alice in Wonderland, last year.

In July of 2021, John proudly shared a photo of his daughter, who plays Alicia/Alice, in costume. “Here’s my daughter Ella starring in a live action re-imagining of Alice in Wonderland! Called, ‘Get Lost,’” the Golden Globe winner captioned the picture. “I’m a very proud dad!”