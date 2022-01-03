John Travolta kicks New Year off in style with his kids: See the photos
CELEB NEWS

John Travolta rings in New Year in style with his kids: See the photos

The actor’s daughter Ella wore a stunning gown in the pictures

By HOLA! USA -New York

John Travolta and his children rang in 2022 in style. The Pulp Fiction star shared on Dec. 31 a photo of himself and his kids dressed to impress on New Year’s Eve. ﻿John looked dapper sporting a tux and bow tie in the picture, while his daughter Ella, 21, stunned in a silver gown with her hair swept up in a chic ponytail. Meanwhile, John’s 11-year-old son Ben opted for a suit jacket over a T-shirt.

RELATED:

John Travolta's daughter Ella Travolta sings in new video

“Happy New Year everyone. 🎉🥂,” the actor, 67, captioned the photo.

John’s Grease costar Olivia Newton-John complimented Ella’s dress in the comments section writing:﻿ “Ella you look stunning and classy ! The dress is gorgeous.” She added, “Wishing you and Ben and Dad a Healthy happy New Year❤️.”

Ella shared the family snapshot over on her personal Instagram on Jan. 1, in addition to a photo of her kissing a pup. Alongside the pictures she wrote: “Wishing you all a Happy New Year and your best year yet!!!❤️🎉.”

The Get Lost film Instagram account commented on the post, “HAPPY NEW YEAR TO YOU ALL :) it will be our year. xo.” Ella simply responded to the comment with three red heart emojis. John’s daughter wrapped production on Get Lost, which is a modern-day reimagining of Alice in Wonderland, last year.

In July of 2021, John proudly shared a photo of his daughter, who plays Alicia/Alice, in costume. “Here’s my daughter Ella starring in a live action re-imagining of Alice in Wonderland! Called, ‘Get Lost,’” the Golden Globe winner captioned the picture. “I’m a very proud dad!”

Aside from the film, Ella revealed in November that she had been busy the past year working on music. Sharing a video of herself singing and playing the piano, Ella wrote: “There is something I’ve been working on for the past year that is very dear to my heart. I wanted to share a part of a song that I wrote that will be on my EP coming out next year.”

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more