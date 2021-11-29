Ella Travolta sings in new video—find out what dad John Travolta had to say!

Ella Travolta has taken after her famous parents in more ways than one! As it turns out, the 21 year old can not only act, but also sing. John Travolta and his late wife Kelly Preston’s daughter showed off her musical talent in a video over the weekend. Sharing a video of herself singing and playing the piano, Ella wrote: “There is something I’ve been working on for the past year that is very dear to my heart. I wanted to share a part of a song that I wrote that will be on my EP coming out next year.”

She added, “Very excited (and nervous🙈). Hope you like it!❤️.”

Proud dad John commented on the post, “I’m so very proud of you Ella, its amazing! Your thrilled Dad! ❤️❤️❤️.”

Musician Tommy Lee also reacted to Ella’s video on Instagram writing, “a HIT kiddo!!! A HIT!!!!!!!!!.” Meanwhile Howie Mandel commented on TikTok, “You’re crushing it as a writer and singer. Amazing.”

©Getty Images



John Travolta’s daughter Ella Travolta has an EP coming out next year

Aside from working on music, Ella was also busy working on her new movie Get Lost, which wrapped production earlier this year. The actress is playing Alicia/Alice in the modern-day reimagining of Alice in Wonderland. Back in July, John shared a photo of his daughter in costume, writing: “Here’s my daughter Ella starring in a live action re-imagining of Alice in Wonderland! Called, ‘Get Lost’ I’m a very proud dad!”