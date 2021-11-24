John Travolta wishes his ‘beautiful boy’ Ben a happy birthday

John Travolta celebrated his youngest child Benjamin Travolta’s birthday on Tuesday! The Pulp Fiction actor, 67, marked his son’s special day with a sweet tribute on Instagram. Alongside a photo of himself sitting with his daughter Ella and Ben, the proud dad wrote: “Happy birthday my beautiful boy. Your dad adores you! 🎂.”
Benjamin turned 11 years old on Nov. 23. Ella reacted to her dad’s post, commenting: “Happy Birthday Ben!❤️🎉❤️.”
The Get Lost actress, 21, also wished her little brother a happy birthday with a post on her own account. “Happy Birthday Benjamin! The sweetest boy I know. You continue to teach me so much and brighten our lives. I love you!❤️🎉🎈,” Ella captioned a photo of Ben holding a dog.
John and his wife Kelly Preston welcomed Ben in 2010, less than two years after the death of their firstborn, Jett Travolta. “Certainly having little Ben has been a beautiful kind of glue for us to rebond after a tremendous loss,” the Grease actor toldGood Morning America in 2016.
Ben’s birthday last year marked his first since his mother’s passing. Kelly died in July of 2020 following a two-year battle with breast cancer. In August, during an episode of Peacock’s Hart to Heart series, John opened up about a conversation he had with Ben after Kelly passed away.
“He said to me once, he said, ‘Because mom passed away, I’m afraid you’re going to.’ And I said, ‘Well, it’s a very different thing.’ And I went through the differences about my longevity and her limited life,” John recalled. “I said, ‘But you know, Ben, you always love the truth and I’m gonna tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they’re gonna go, or when they’re going to stay.’”
“I said, ‘Your brother [Jett] left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57. That was too young.’ But who’s to say? I said, ‘I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can,’” the Saturday Night Fever star added. “I said, ‘So let’s look at life, that it’s part of life. You see, you don’t know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can.’”