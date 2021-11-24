John Travolta wishes his ‘beautiful boy’ Ben a happy birthday

John Travolta celebrated his youngest child Benjamin Travolta’s birthday on Tuesday! The Pulp Fiction actor, 67, marked his son’s special day with a sweet tribute on Instagram. Alongside a photo of himself sitting with his daughter Ella and Ben, the proud dad wrote: “Happy birthday my beautiful boy. Your dad adores you! 🎂.”

Benjamin turned 11 years old on Nov. 23. Ella reacted to her dad’s post, commenting: “Happy Birthday Ben!❤️🎉❤️.”

The Get Lost actress, 21, also wished her little brother a happy birthday with a post on her own account. “Happy Birthday Benjamin! The sweetest boy I know. You continue to teach me so much and brighten our lives. I love you!❤️🎉🎈,” Ella captioned a photo of Ben holding a dog.

John and his wife Kelly Preston welcomed Ben in 2010, less than two years after the death of their firstborn, Jett Travolta. “Certainly having little Ben has been a beautiful kind of glue for us to rebond after a tremendous loss,” the Grease actor toldGood Morning America in 2016.

Ben’s birthday last year marked his first since his mother’s passing. Kelly died in July of 2020 following a two-year battle with breast cancer. In August, during an episode of Peacock’s Hart to Heart series, John opened up about a conversation he had with Ben after Kelly passed away.