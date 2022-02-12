Denise Richards talks about her strained relationship with daughter Sami Sheen

Denise Richards is opening up about her relationship with her oldest daughter Sami Sheen. The actress shares Sami, 17, and Lola, 16 from her previous marriage to Charlie Sheen and Sami decided to move to her father’s house last year. Richards joined SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live Friday where she called the relationship “strained” and opened up about the difference in rules when it comes to mom and dad’s house.

Opening up about the mother-daughter relationship she explained, “Honestly, I have a strained relationship with her,” Richard admitted, per People. “It’s very difficult. I know we’ll get back to where we were eventually but right now, it is strained.” Sami previously lived with her sisters, Lola and Eloise, whom Richards adopted in 2011 when she was single. ﻿“Obviously, I would love for her to live with me. She lived with me all these years,” Richards said. She moved out in September and a month later, on October 4, Charlie had a big win financially after a judge ruled that he no longer had to pay child support to Denise for Sami and Lola.

When Sami moved out in September it was reported that she had a disagreement with her mother’s rules, and it looks like Richards confirmed it on the show. “I think it’s very difficult raising teenagers now and especially in Los Angeles when there’s access to everything. We didn’t grow up with Postmates and Uber where you have everything that you want,“ she said.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum went on to say Sami is not in school and she doesn’t agree with “certain things” Charlie does. “There are certain rules and I enforce them. And [at Sheen’s], there’s different rules at that house and that’s okay,” the model continued.

Before Sami moved out, when she turned 17 in March last year, Denise dedicated a post about how proud she was of her. “I love you so much Sami girl. I’m so proud of you. You’re beyond beautiful inside and out and so compassionate,” she gushed.

