Charlie Sheen’s daughter Sami has an important message about ‘Euphoria’s depiction of addiction

Sami Sheen really wants everyone to watch the latest episode of Euphoria.

The daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards took to Instagram on Monday, February 7 to send a poignant message to her followers. Following the latest episode of Zendaya’s HBO series on Sunday, the 17-year-old wanted to highlight the messaging in the show and urge her fans to watch it.

“Everyone should go watch this episode. even if you don’t watch euphoria. just watch this one episode,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Zendaya’s performance in it is insane. she’s so talented & just this episode alone is better than some of my favorite movies, which says a lot.”

She continued, “I could talk about this show for hours but i really do think everyone needs to see this. it does an amazing job showing the different perspectives on someone who struggles with addiction and the people that are close with someone who does. <3”

©Sami Sheen





Below her message, Sami resposed Zendaya’s statement about the same episode, where she explains just how important it is to have sympathy for flawed characters.

“I think in this show, and this season more specifically, she hits rock bottom,” Z says of her character Rue, who struggles with addiction. “It’s my hope for people watching that they still see her as a person worthy of their love. And worthy of their time, and that she has a redemptive quality still, and that we still see the good in her even if she can’t see it in herself.”