Ellen DeGeneres shares tribute for tWitch, calling him her ‘family’

Ellen DeGeneres paid tribute to her long-term friend and collaborator Stephen Boss, also known as tWitch. The DJ, who was a fixture on DeGeneres’ talk show, passed away at 40.

DeGeneres shared her message on social media, sharing photos of herself and tWitch over the years. “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia,” she wrote.

tWitch and DeGeneres started working together in the year 2014, when he was a guest DJ on her show. The two grew close fast, with him becoming the show’s main DJ and one of its main draws, participating in various segments and even hosting the show when DeGeneres was unavailable.

In the year 2020, tWitch became one of the show’s producers, a spot that he kept until the show’s conclusion.

Boss at the Critics Choice Association’s Annual Celebration of Black Cinema and Television

tWitch’s death was confirmed by his wife, Allison Holker Boss, who shared that he’d died by suicide. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she said in a statement to People. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”