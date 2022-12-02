Aw! Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi celebrate ther 18th anniversary

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are starting December with a special anniversary. On Thursday, the host revealed it is their 18th anniversary with an adorable post. “I fall in love with her more every day. I’m so grateful for her love,” she wrote in the caption, along with two photos during sunset.

Since the couple got married on August 16, 2008, it seems they are celebrating the day they went “official” in their relationship. They reportedly met at a party in 2000, but it wasn’t until 2004 that they started dating. Portia said in a 2004 interview she ran into Ellen at a photoshoot a year prior, and she took “her breath away.”

It seems de Rossi fell in love instantly. “That had never happened to me in my life, where I saw somebody and [experienced] all of those things you hear about in songs and read about in poetry,” she said. “My knees were weak. It was amazing,” she told The Advocate.

They saw each other again that night at the VH1 awards show- and the rest is history. “We just were kind of supposed to be together. That’s my side of the story,” she continued.

Congratulations!