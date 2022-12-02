Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Today is the first day of December and Zoë Kravitz’s birthday! The Sagittarius actress is officially 34 years old, and to celebrate her dad Lenny Kravitz shared a touching post on Instagram. “There isn’t a moment that I don’t marvel at who and what you are,” he wrote in the caption. “I’m so grateful that God chose us. I love you.” Check out the post and see some photos of the father-daughter duo throughout the years below.
