Julia Roberts shares rare photo in honor of twins Hazel and Phinnaeus’ birthday

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s twins are all grown up! While some celebrities make their kids famous using social media, the couple has kept their family’s lives very private. Photos of their three children are rare, and on Monday, the actress shared a throwback of her twins, who are officially 18 years old.

The Pretty Woman star kept the caption simple writing “18” and “Love you” along with star emojis. The beautiful throwback showed a glimpse into her life as a first-time mother.

The couple met in 2000 on the Set of The Mexican. They got married two years later in New Mexico and welcomed the twins in 2004. They usually share throwbacks for the kid’s birthday. Last year Moder shared an older photo of them in matching “Wonder Man” merch.

They also have Henry, who was born in 2007. In June, Moder shared a photo of him pretending to hitchhike with a skateboard. “this kid is game… up for anything… amazed he is my boy. stoked 15 today. Love you” he wrote in the caption.