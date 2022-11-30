Julia Roberts shares rare photo in honor of twins Hazel and Phinnaeus’ birthday

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s twins are all grown up! While some celebrities make their kids famous using social media, the couple has kept their family’s lives very private. Photos of their three children are rare, and on Monday, the actress shared a throwback of her twins, who are officially 18 years old.
The Pretty Woman star kept the caption simple writing “18” and “Love you” along with star emojis. The beautiful throwback showed a glimpse into her life as a first-time mother.
The couple met in 2000 on the Set of The Mexican. They got married two years later in New Mexico and welcomed the twins in 2004. They usually share throwbacks for the kid’s birthday. Last year Moder shared an older photo of them in matching “Wonder Man” merch.
They also have Henry, who was born in 2007. In June, Moder shared a photo of him pretending to hitchhike with a skateboard. “this kid is game… up for anything… amazed he is my boy. stoked 15 today. Love you” he wrote in the caption.
The last family photo Moder shared was in 2019 for Mother’s Day. “That pretty mama in the middle. We love you so much,” he wrote in the caption.
Since all the kids are teenagers and have access to the internet they likely have a better idea of how famous their mom is than they did a few years ago.
In 2018 the Oscar winner told Harpers Bazaar they began figuring it out and asked. “You’re famous?” “I said, “I think a lot of people might have seen the movie that I’m in or might know who I am.’” Hazel and Finn then asked if she was more famous than Taylor Swift.