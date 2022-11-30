2020 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party©GettyImages
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finalize their divorce: Kim will receive $200k in child support

When it comes to their properties, the former couple already had a prenup in place, which also means spousal support will be waived.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have officially settled their divorce. The former It couple have finalized their legal arrangements, including child custody and property-related issues, as it was reported by TMZ.

The new documents indicate that the reality star and the rapper will be having joint custody to their 4 children, 9-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago, and 3-year-old Psalm.

The two celebrities will have “equal access” when it comes to spending time with their children, however a close source to the famous Kardashian has revealed that she will be with the kids most of the time, as Kanye is only with them 20% of the time.

Another part of the arrangement details that Kanye will be paying Kim $200,000 the first day of each month in child support, and will be responsible for 50% of their kids expenses, including their tuition, and security expenses.

When it comes to their properties, the former couple already had a prenup in place, which also means spousal support will be waived. Another source explained that the settlement was difficult amid the controversy caused by Kanye these last few months, and while “Kim’s patience was tested,” she handled things “calmly and ultimately Kanye came around.”

The legal arrangements take place following the filing of the divorce in February 2021, following their 7-year marriage.

