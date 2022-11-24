Bring the Kardashians to your Thanksgiving dinner: Recipes by the famous family

Thanksgiving is tomorrow and if you celebrate the somewhat problematic holiday there is surely going to be a delicious dinner. If you are still deciding what to bring to your family or Friendsgiving potluck we have some recipes members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have shared in the past. It should be noted these recipes have not been tested by HOLA! And we can not be held accountable if your family asks you to leave the dinner table. From Kylie Jenner’s famous ramen to Kim Kardashian’s, Mac and Cheese, get inspired below.

Kim Kardashian’s Mac and Cheese



Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Khloé Kardashian have shared recipes with fans on their now-defunct app. Thankfully Yahoo! Still has the recipes they shared. Kim has many talents and she has shown off her “soul food” skills in the past, even once cooking homemade fried chicken for Kevin Hart. “Soul food is my favorite to cook, and mac and cheese is such a classic. It’s also a perfect dish for Thanksgiving that everyone will love!” She said.

Ingredients:

16-ounce bag of elbow macaroni

1 egg

1/2 cup whole milk

1/2 box Velveeta, cut into cubes

1/4 teaspoon Lawry’s Seasoned Salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon garlic salt

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

15 x 10 inch Pyrex baking dish

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. In a pot, boil the macaroni noodles until they’re fully cooked. Strain and transfer to a Pyrex baking dish. Beat the egg and milk together in a small bowl then mix them into the noodles. Add the Lawry’s Seasoned Salt, garlic salt, and pepper and stir. Add in the Velveeta cheese and mix everything. Sprinkle cheddar and Monterey Jack over the top and bake for 20 minutes until “golden brown and bubbly.” Kourtney Kardashians‘ cornbread stuffing Kourtney Kardashian is all about a healthy lifestyle. “I love to make cornbread stuffing since it’s both gluten- and dairy-free—but you would never know since it’s so flavorful and delicious,” she said about her recipe, per YAHOO. The recipe works with either homemade or store-bought cornbread.

Kourtney Kardashian’s Stuffing