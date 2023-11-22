Find out which stores will be open and closed on Thanksgiving Day

One of the most family oriented days for everyone in the United States is coming, Thanksgiving Day, and many are already planning their favorites dishes to share with their loved ones. It is a day of gratitude and vacation for all or most family members. Since it is a national holiday, many businesses decided to close their doors to let employees rest and spend time with friends and family. However, others take advantage of the avalanche of customers who want to purchase their favorite products to prepare family dinners.

Here is a list of major brands and stores that will be open and closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Which stores are open on Thanksgiving?

CVS

Albertsons (may have adjusted hours, check with your local store)

Ralphs

Walgreens

ACME (may have adjusted hours, check with your local store)

Safeway (may have adjusted hours, check with your local store)

Vons (may have adjusted hours, check with your local store)

Dollar General

Rite Aid

Big Lots

Sprouts Farmers Market



Fresh Market



Which stores are closed on Thanksgiving?

Kohl‘s

Target

Best Buy

PUBLIX

Walmart

Costco

Sam’s Club

Lowe‘s

ALDI

Publix

Home Depot

Trader Joe‘s

Ulta Beauty

Nordstrom

Michaels

Macy‘s

T.J. Maxx

Marshalls

HomeGoods

PetSmart

Gap

Old Navy

Banana Republic

Athleta

