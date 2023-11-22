Miami Beach, Florida, Trader Joe's grocery store, chalkboard sign promoting turkeys arriving soon©GettyImages
HOLIDAY SHOPPING

Find out which stores will be open and closed on Thanksgiving Day

Some major brands will be closed on Thanksgiving Day; most of them are getting ready to offer their best deals on Black Friday.

By HOLA! USA -Miami

One of the most family oriented days for everyone in the United States is coming, Thanksgiving Day, and many are already planning their favorites dishes to share with their loved ones. It is a day of gratitude and vacation for all or most family members. Since it is a national holiday, many businesses decided to close their doors to let employees rest and spend time with friends and family. However, others take advantage of the avalanche of customers who want to purchase their favorite products to prepare family dinners.

Here is a list of major brands and stores that will be open and closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Holiday Season Begins Across New York City Area©GettyImages

Which stores are open on Thanksgiving?

  • CVS
  • Albertsons (may have adjusted hours, check with your local store)
  • Ralphs
  • Walgreens
  • ACME (may have adjusted hours, check with your local store)
  • Safeway (may have adjusted hours, check with your local store)
  • Vons (may have adjusted hours, check with your local store)
  • Dollar General
  • Rite Aid
  • Big Lots
  • Sprouts Farmers Market
  • Fresh Market
The Thanksgiving Turkey float during th©GettyImages

Which stores are closed on Thanksgiving?

  • Kohl‘s
  • Target
  • Best Buy
  • PUBLIX
  • Walmart
  • Costco
  • Sam’s Club
  • Lowe‘s
  • ALDI
  • Publix
  • Home Depot
  • Trader Joe‘s
  • Ulta Beauty
  • Nordstrom
  • Michaels
  • Macy‘s
  • T.J. Maxx
  • Marshalls
  • HomeGoods
  • PetSmart
  • Gap
  • Old Navy
  • Banana Republic
  • Athleta
