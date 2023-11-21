Healthy Holiday Foods: Enjoy your favorite dishes while keeping up with a healthy lifestyle

It’s that time of the year again! Getting together with friends and family for the holidays is the perfect time to celebrate the end of the year, however when it comes to food, there is no doubt this is also a time to eat some of the most delicious homemade dishes. But what if you are trying to keep up with a healthy lifestyle? Well, we made a list of the healthiest options to eat during the holidays.

It’s also important to remember that food is made to be enjoyed, so don’t feel bad if you want to try something you are really craving for. Choosing between pumpkin pie and apple pie? Pumpkin pie has roughly 100 fewer calories per serving than apple pie.

If you get hungry before dinner, go for cheese and crackers instead of chips and dip, as you will add calcium and protein to your diet. Mashed potatoes or sweet potato casserole? Sweet potatoes will give you more nutrients, including beta carotene, which is an antioxidant.

For cornbread lovers we have good news, as it contains lutein and zeaxanthin, which is definitely a better option than eating house rolls. Sugary foods are also difficult to say not to, so you can have a bite of snickerdoodles instead of sugar cookies.

And when it comes to alcohol, try avoiding cocktails, as there is added sugar and calories. Instead try having whiskey or champagne.