Did you that in 2020 the number of Black businesses has dropped more than 40 percent? According to NBC News, from 2014 to 2019, women and minority-owned businesses were on the rise, growing to a total of 21 percent; however, when the COVID-19 became a pandemic, and the country started to quarantine, the trend drastically stopped affecting entrepreneurs and making them find new ways to navigate thought the crisis and somehow find a plan that would help their beloved businesses survive.

Luckily, as part of their $1MM commitment, Caress launched the Dreams to Reality Fund, in partnership with IFundWomen of Color (IFWOC) to help fight funding inequity among Brown and Black women. The brand developed by Unilever believes every good idea should have a fighting chance; therefore, they will award 150 additional women of color founders each with a $1,000 grant and a $1,500 coaching annual coaching membership on IFundWomen including 1:1 coaching and 6-month fundraising intensive.

Some of these grant recipients have successfully met their crowdfunding goals, while others still need funding. To support these great entrepreneurs during Small Business Saturday — a shopping holiday held during the Saturday after Thanksgiving — find below female-founded small businesses.

10 Female-founded small businesses you can support during Small Business Saturday

Kado

KADOO is a female-founded gift box company that passionately believes in the thoughtfulness of gifting. They design well-curated gift boxes containing products that focus on artisan-made, sustainable, organic and natural ingredients — prioritizing sourcing from local makers and women-owned businesses. Beyond the products and their origins, KADOO adopts the concept of Japanese Furoshiki fabric wrapping that spreads awareness on promoting reusability and reducing paper waste.

Cherry Blossom Intimates

Cherry Blossom Intimates is a business on a mission to change what post-mastectomy shopping looks like and feels like and using intimates and innovation to foster inclusion across the globe.

OBIA Naturals

OBIA Naturals is focused on producing vegan, pH balanced, non-toxic hair and body care products that offer a natural alternative to conscientious consumers. Using science-based technology, OBIA Naturals products have developed an award-winning reputation for high-quality formulations composed of easily absorbed natural humectants that nourish all hair textures and skin types.

Iva Jewell by Dionne

Iva Jewell’s mission is to create beautiful accessories for daring, brave, and beautiful women. The women that wear white in winter and believe that animal print is here to stay. She is effortless and comfortable in her skin. She lives the life she has created for herself to the fullest.

Iman Akilah

Iman Akilah is a Womenswear Clothing line that is specifically designed with curvy women in mind. Designer Iman Akilah creates the line in Atlanta, Ga, and produce the clothing in New York City‘s Fashion District.

Meals on Us

Chef Christa of Brooklyn Braised has launched Meals On Us to support the Brooklyn based CAMBA. The project partners with local restaurants to donate healthy takeout meals to some of Brooklyn’s most vulnerable residents. Brooklyn Braised has committed to providing three days worth of meals to a CAMBA residential aide facility.

Coconut Whisk - Vegan & Gluten-Free Baking Mixes

Coconut Whisk offers vegan, gluten-free, and better-for-you baking mixes that give back. We donate a vegan meal with every purchase through our partnership with Food For Life Global.

Stuzo Clothing

Stuzo Clothing is a gender-free clothing company designed to invoke thought and emotion. It is for the non-conforming and bold at heart.

FINGERS IN INK

Fingers in Ink’s goal is to provide extraordinary and show-stopping invitations and stationery for all social and corporate occasions. Invitations are unique details to an event — perfect for people to take notice of when done properly.

Loza Tam

Chic and stylish hair accessories that protect the hair and scalp. Working with highly-skilled women entrepreneurs in Ghana to produce their products, to help close gender gaps. They believe in empowering women economically to provide for themselves and their families.