Make this Thanksgiving turkey picadillo recipe for a flavorful Latin twist

Thanksgiving is one of the most anticipated foodie holidays of the year. With this family holiday just around the corner, everyone is trying to decide and finalize what dishes to make or bring to their upcoming gathering. On the big day, the array of delicious traditional dishes made from scratch make for the best comfort foods everyone looks forward to eating.

While the traditional oven-roasted turkey typically steals the spotlight, preparing a whole turkey is undeniably a huge undertaking, especially for those who are not so big in the kitchen. However, opting for ground turkey offers a convenient alternative that allows you to still create a delicious turkey dish that will wow all the guests.

Picadillo is one of the most popular meat dishes across Latin America. Traditionally made with ground beef, it is packed with savory and flavorful Latin flavors. To create an unexpected Thanksgiving turkey dish, you can substitute ground turkey for beef and use the same Latin flavors.

Here is a recipe perfect for creating a Thanksgiving turkey picadillo that boasts bold Latin flavors guaranteed to delight your guests.

Thanksgiving turkey picadillo

TOTAL TIME: 40 MINS - SERVINGS: 3 - 4 - DIFFICULTY: EASY TO MEDIUM

INGREDIENTS:

¼ of a green pepper, chopped

¼ of a red pepper, chopped

¼ of a Spanish onion, chopped

1 garlic clove, minced

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 tablespoon of sofrito (store-bought or homemade)

1 pound of ground turkey

½ teaspoon of salt or to taste

⅛ teaspoon of black pepper or to taste

½ teaspoon of oregano leaves

1 (8-ounce) can of tomato sauce

Several green olives

PREPARATION:

Heat your pan on medium heat for 30 seconds. Add the olive oil and let the pan heat for another 30 seconds. Add the sofrito, chopped peppers, and onion and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Raise the heat to medium-high. Add the ground turkey, minced garlic, salt, pepper, and oregano, and cook for about 10 to 15 minutes. Stir every couple of minutes, while breaking up the ground turkey into smaller pieces each time with your cooking spoon or spatula, to ensure even cooking. Once the turkey is cooked through, add the tomato sauce and olives and cook for another 5 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until your desired consistency.

Happy Thanksgiving!

