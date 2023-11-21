How to watch live the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Nothing is like having breakfast while watching the legendary Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Like every year, this tradition that is annually eagerly awaited by millions of Americans brings joy, magic, and star-studded performances to usher in the holiday season.

The Macy’s Parade has been a yearly spectacle since its inception, and this year, for its 97th edition, it promises to be even bigger and more exciting than ever. Scheduled for Thursday, November 23, at 8:30 A.M., this year’s parade is set to start 30 minutes earlier than usual.

The 97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will commence at 77th Street and Central Park West, following its iconic 2.5-mile route through Central Park West, Columbus Circle, Central Park South, and 6th Avenue/Avenue of the Americas. The parade will conclude at 34th Street, in front of Macy’s iconic Herald Square flagship store.

Although public viewing areas will be designated along the route, people who prefer to watch the event from the comfort of their homes can tune in to NBC’s “Today” show. Anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker will host the show in English. For those who want to watch the event in Spanish, TV personalities Carlos Adyan and Andrea Meza will host the simulcast on Telemundo.

Macy’s Parade lineup of musical talents

One of the most highly anticipated aspects of the Macy’s Parade is its lineup of musical talents. This year, the parade will feature a star-studded cast of performers, including the legendary Cher, Manuel Turizo, Jon Batiste, Bell Biv DeVoe, Brandy, Broadway’s finest shows like “& Juliet,” “Back to the Future: The Musical,” “How To Dance In Ohio,” “Shucked,” and “Spamalot,” as well as special appearances by Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells of “Gutenberg! The Musical!” and many more.

