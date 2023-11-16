Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker host a vegan Thanksgiving dinner for his birthday

Travis Barker celebrated his 48th birthday on November 14, and his wife Kourtney Kardashian, and children made sure he felt special. The Blink-182 drummer was born just a week before Thanksgiving, and they took the opportunity to create a vegan feast in his honor.

©Kourtney Kardashian





Travis shared a photo of what they would be enjoying that evening, and the menu was stacked. Vegan food may not be for everyone, but considering they had chef Khristianne U, making their private feast, it was surely delicious.

©Kourtney Kardashian





They enjoyed pumpkin bread, turkey “seitan” thanksgiving roast, roasted brussel sprouts, corn ribs, roasted purple sweet potato, mashed potatoes, roasted acorn squash, green bean casserole, sweet corn casserole, gluten-free stuffing, cornbread stuffing, vegan mac and cheese, and vegan pumpkin pie.

Invited to the dinner, at least those with a social media, were Travis’ children, Alabama Barker, Aitana de la Hoya, Landon Barker, and his friends Mikey Tua, and Carl Dawson.

©Kourtney Kardashian







The celebration didn’t stop after dinner. The famous family somehow got their mittens on the soon-to-be-released horror/slasher film Thanksgiving, which explains some of the spooky decorations.

It’s out November 17 and tells the story of an axe-wielding maniac who terrorizes residents of Plymouth, Mass., after a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy. Picking off victims one by one, the seemingly random revenge killings soon become part of a larger, sinister plan.



Kourtney’s NSFW birthday dedication

Before their slasher Thanksgiving-themed dinner, Kardashian broke the internet with NSFW photos of the couple. It was her first social media post since welcoming their son, Rocky, and she had a heartfelt dedication to her husband.



“To my husband, my soulmate, my best friend, my lover, my daddy to our baby boy, my everything… I wish you the happiest birthday. You make all of my dreams come true and I feel so blessed to have you by my side. I love you beyond words, forever,” she captioned the post.

The photos included some topless masterpieces showing Barker cupping Kardashian’s breasts. As noted by Page Six, the photoshoot was seemingly inspired by Janet Jackson’s Rolling Stone cover in 1993.