Bianca Censori reunites with friends and family in Melbourne without Kanye West

Bianca Censori has reunited with her friends and family in her hometown of Melbourne, Australia. The Head of Architecture at Yeezy was spotted making a discreet arrival at the airport without her husband Kanye West, following rumors about her friends not being able to contact her during her relationship with the rapper.

The pair had recently been spotted traveling by themselves, with Kanye sharing some quality time with his 10-year-old daughter North in Dubai, while Bianca stepped out for a girls‘ night. Now Bianca is back with her loved ones in Australia, making her first trip to Melbourne following her wedding ceremony with Kanye in Los Angeles.

Bianca was photographed with her parents Leo and Alexandra, as well as her sister Angeline. They were also seen at the popular bar Marquis of Lorne, catching up and having a fun time until closing time, as reported by the Daily Mail.

“No one made a fuss at all. She was with her sister and they just blended in with everyone else - even though her outfit was sort of on the outrageous side,” a source revealed to the publication, referring to Bianca’s signature sheer ensembles.

“She was there just having a good time and a few drinks, catching up with friends. It was really no big deal,” the source added. “I didn’t even recognize who she was until a mate of mine pointed her out and said, ‘Look, that Kayne’s missus over there.’”

It seems Kanye continues to be with North in Dubai for the holiday season, with an insider revealing that Bianca decided to go back home as the rapper wanted to spend time with his daughter.