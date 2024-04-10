Bianca Censori’s ex-boyfriend opens up about their previous 6-year relationship

Bianca Censori stepped into the spotlight following the start of her romantic relationship with Kanye West, but apart from being known as the Head of Architectural Design at Yeezy and making headlines for her fashion moments, Bianca is seemingly still finding “support” in her ex-boyfriend Nick Forgiane.

The Australian businessman is speaking out about their previous relationship, after first meeting when they were just 14 years old in 2007. They went on to become friends and started dating in 2014 when they were both 21. They traveled to New York City in 2015, where Bianca declared that she would live there eventually.

The former couple was together for six years before breaking up. They also documented some fun moments on social media when traveling to the United States, with Bianca sporting long brunette hair at the time. The pair parted ways in early 2020, and Nick says he still supports her and describes her as a talented architect.

In an interview with Nova FM’s Fitzy & Wippa Nick revealed that she was not a fan of Kanye but enjoyed his music. “Bianca has always been bigger than Melbourne and we both knew this. One time we traveled to America and she told me she would live there one day,” he said in the interview.

“The girl is extremely talented and took the leap to go chase her dream of being a famous architect, which she’s achieved. Of course, I support them. If Bianca is happy with Kanye, I am happy for her,” he said, wishing her the best. “She has always been supportive of my relationships. I wish them the best and hope it’s a modern-day love story.”