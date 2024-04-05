Bianca Censori steps out in lingerie set in romantic outing with Kanye West

Bianca Censori continues to have fun with her outfits. This time the Australian architect was spotted during her date night with her husband Kanye West, stepping out in Los Angeles wearing another of her signature revealing ensembles, as the pair arrived at the celebrity hotspot Gigi’s.

Bianca decided to wear a lingerie set, including a black lace bra and off-white tights. She paired the look with a pair of nude platforms and wore no jewelry. The Head of Architectural Design at Yeezy styled her short brunette hair in a sleek bun and rocked a soft glam makeup look, including a soft lip.

Meanwhile, Kanye looked cozy in a black hoodie paired with black baggy pants and black sneakers. The rapper wore dark sunglasses during their night out and was seen embracing Bianca at one point while arriving at the restaurant.

The couple has been spending a lot of quality time in Los Angeles, with Bianca getting creative with her wardrobe, in comparison to last year in Europe, where she was known for only wearing sheer bodycons. Bianca has been photographed wearing different looks, including a futuristic metallic ensemble during her outing with Kanye and his kids in Malibu.

The pair are set to travel to Australia soon, as a source revealed to the Daily Mail that they are meeting with her dad Leo Censori, following reports about a rocky relationship.

“Kanye has been invited to go to Australia and Bianca is hesitant to allow this to happen because she knows how her father will react,” the insider revealed, adding that “Her dad still plans to have a sit down with Kanye, and Leo will not be intimidated by Kanye’s power or control. No one is expecting this to be all rainbows and family portraits.”