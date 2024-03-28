Resurfaced clip gives fans a rare look at Bianca Censori’s voice and brain

Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, has been making headlines for months with her revealing and unique outfits. Photos and videos of the couple quickly go viral, but the Australian does not speak in the clips. While her title in headlines has become “Ye’s wife,” before she was rocking barely there looks, she was the head of architecture for West’s clothing and apparel company, Yeezy.



There is a lot of mystery surrounding Censori and her life before West. A resurfaced clip posted to a fan page has fans shocked hearing her voice, which includes an Australian accent. It also shares a rare look into how eloquent and smart she is, and how she used to look.

The video is from the CFS Summit in Paris, France, in 2022, where she represented Yeezy. “I’m an architectural designer from Melbourne, Australia. I currently reside in Los Angeles, and I’m a lead architectural designer at Yeezy,” she says. Censori had long brunette hair and natural makeup.

“In my time there, I’ve had the pleasure of being able to work with designers like James Turrell, Valerio Olgiati, and Vincent Van Duyson. My passion for architecture lies in fabrication, conceptualizing the future of built space, and exploring the bridge between the physical and the meta,” she continued.



The video has hundreds of comments from surprised fans. “People don’t realize that she’s actually really smart,” reads the top-liked comment. “I’ve never heard her speak,” another person wrote. “I see why he likes her, she has a creative mind like him,” someone added.

There were also many comments saying the video proves she is not being controlled. “Talking about Kanye controlled her, does she look like she can be controlled?” someone wrote. There have been reports claiming Censori’s friends are worried, and that she is being controlled by West with rules like no social media. An insider told DailyMail she has, ‘no mind of her own anymore’ and simply ‘obeys.’

While some may find it odd that Censori, who had a twinning moment recently with Kim Kardashian, does not speak to the press, she does seem to have a good relationship with Ye’s children. The 29-year-old has been spotted hanging out with them on various occasions, most recently with North West and Ye for a dinner date at Nobu.

