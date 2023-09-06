Bianca Censori’s friends ‘scared’ about Kanye West turning her into a version of Kim Kardashian: ‘This isn’t who she is’

Kanye West and his ‘wife’ Bianca Censori continue making headlines, following a controversial moment in Venice, Italy, that caused them to be banned from a Venetian boat company after being caught in an inappropriate position while riding a boat. Fans of the singer have shown concern after photographs were made public, and now Bianca’s friends are also revealing that “everyone” close to her is “extremely concerned.”

A close friend revealed to the Daily Mail that Bianca has changed considerably since starting her relationship with the rapper, and it seems her friends have been trying to reach out to her. “Bianca is stuck and her friends are trying to save her, but no one can because of the blockades Kayne has put up [around her],” the insider said to the publication.

“Everyone is extremely concerned. This isn’t who she is. She is an incredibly outspoken and lively person who is never one to keep her mouth shut,” the source continued, adding that “she has no one right now and it is scary.”

Bianca’s friends also think that Kanye’s relationship with her is similar to his marriage with Kim Kardashian, and has deeply influenced her fashion choices, making her his new muse. “Kanye is trying to make Bianca into a radicalized version of Kim - almost like Kim 2.0,” the friend said to Daily Mail. “The difference is that when Kim was with Kanye he was respected in the fashion world. He has since lost this respect.”

“Bianca knew what she was getting into when she started dating Kanye. But she found him charming,” they concluded. Kanye and Bianca’s recent controversy has caused an ongoing police Investigation due to indecent exposure, with locals even calling for their arrest.