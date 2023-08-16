Bianca Censori: Everything you need to know about Kanye West’s new ‘wife’

Following his controversial divorce from Kim Kardashian, Kanye West went on to give love a second chance, not just starting a new romance with his new partner Bianca Censori, but also shocking fans and online users after it was reported that the pair had decided to tie the knot in a secret ceremony that took place in Beverly Hills, in January 2023.

Born in 1995, the 28-year-old Australian architect was raised in what has been described as an affluent area, the Melbourne suburb of Ivanhoe, in Victoria. As reported by The Herald Sun, the new celebrity couple have spent some time in Ivanhoe, which could indicate that Kanye has already been introduced to her family.

Bianca grew up in a big family, with her two sisters Alyssia Censori and Angelina Censori, similar to Kim, who is known to have a close relationship with Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian. After studying for a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Architecture at the University of Melbourne between 2013 and 2020, Bianca started working at Kanye West’s fashion brand Yeezy in November 2020.

She is also known as an entrepreneur, as she previously owned a jewelry line named Nylons. Bianca currently holds the title of Head of Architecture at Yeezy and has been spotted traveling all over the world with Kanye. The pair spent their honeymoon at the luxury Amangiri resort in Canyon Point, Utah, and were seen in Japan in June.

In the same month, Bianca made headlines after being photographed holding hands with North West at Kanye’s birthday. Fast-forward to August, the new couple was spotted enjoying some ice cream while barefoot in Italy, during their European vacation.