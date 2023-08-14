Kanye West’s new ‘wife’ Bianca Censori and Kim Kardashian have a lot more in common than you think: Meet her lookalike sisters

It seems Kanye West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and his new partner Bianca Censori, have more things in common than what many initially thought. The 28-year-old Australian architect is known to be very private about her personal life, as she is not active on social media and has yet to share anything about her relationship with the rapper.

Despite the pair staying away from the spotlight, Bianca is known to come from a big family of women, just like Kim. As posted by one of her sisters on Instagram, Bianca has two siblings, Alyssia Censori and Angelina Censori. The throwback photo shows the three sisters giving their best pose and showing off their outfits, resembling the style of the Kardashian sisters back in the day.

The photo also shows Bianca’s mother Alexandra, who seems to be very close to her three daughters. Meanwhile, Kim is known to be very close to her family, always maintaining a great relationship with her mom Kris Jenner, and documenting her life with her sisters Kourtney and Khloé on their reality show ‘The Kardashians.’

Alyssia can be seen posing with Angelina in another pic, which shows their resemblance even more, with Bianca also having long black hair before her style transformation after meeting the rapper. Bianca and her sisters are known to have grown up in Ivanhoe, one of Melbourne’s affluent areas.

The family has yet to further comment on Bianca’s romance with Kanye. However, they admitted to Herald Sun that they were very excited about the marriage. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she said.