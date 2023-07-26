Kim Kardashian shares harrowing photos trying to get a ‘good solo pic’

Even Kim Kardashian gets photobombed. The reality star, who has been enjoying her summer traveling around the world, recently shared a gallery of photos, while in a stunning pool of water.

While it looked secluded and is likely private considering her star power, she couldn’t get one good photo alone without someone in her party getting in the shot. “Can’t a girl get a good solo pic pleaseeeee,” she wrote in the caption. “Kim makes me wanna chase my dreams and become the best version of myself,” quipped one of the commenters.

Kim could be seen posing in her bikini while Saint West in one of the photos. There is also a man that keeps making the shot that fans in the comments are sure is Tristan Thompson’s friend. “That’s Tristan’s and his Besty Sav,” someone wrote in the comments. There is also someone’s arm that people believe belongs to the NBA player.



Kim and Tristan’s relationship

The Skims founder has been spotted hanging out recently with Tristan, her sister Khloe Kardashian’s, ex-boyfriend and father of her children True Thompson, 5, and Tatum Thompson, 11 months.



©GettyImages



Kim and Tristan were spotted at dinner in Miami ahead of Messi’s game

The serial cheater has left his mark on the Kardashian fan base after cheating on her several times, even welcoming a love child while they were together. Therefore, there has been some confusion about why Kimmy is hanging out with him.

Recently on July 21, they hung out in Miami with other stars to witness Lionel Messi’s MLS debut at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Ahead of the event, they were spotted out to dinner at Gekko in Miami, per The Sun.

Kim Saint West, 7, who recently caught Neymay Jr.‘s jersey in Japan, and Tristan were photographed walking together inside to the same section with LeBron James, Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian, David Grutman and his wife, Isabela Grutman.