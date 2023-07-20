Watch Kim Kardashian’s first look in ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’

Kim Kardashian is ready for her acting debut. The reality TV star and business mogul has officially crossed over to scripted television, making her first appearance in the teaser of the upcoming “American Horror Story: Delicate.” She stars alongside Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne.

The teaser was shared earlier today and promises a spooky story centered on maternity, with various figures in desguise circle a cradle and a carriage with an eerie cover of “Rockabye Baby” playing in the background. All three leads wear white make up, pronnounced fake eyelashes, bright red lipstick, and some reading glasses with multiple lenses. It’s some pretty spooky imagery, fitting of the “American Horror Story” brand, which is known for its provocative and disturbing teasers.

What is it about?

“American Horror Story: Delicate” is the first Horror Story season that’s adapted from a book, titled “Delicate Condition.” The novel, written by Danielle Valentine, follows Anna Alcott, an actress convinced that someone is trying to stop her from conceiving a child. Following numerous IVF treatments, Alcott finally gets pregnant, only for her to have a miscarriage according to her doctor. Still, she feels the baby growing inside her, lending itself to some pretty spooky stuff.

Kardashian has long been a friend of Ryan Murphy, the co-creator of “AHS.” “Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,” he said to The Hollywood Reporter.

“AHS: Delicate” co-stars other Murphy collaborators, including Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Zachary Quinto. It will premiere in FX later this year.