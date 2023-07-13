Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady spotted together amid rumors of being ‘flirty with each other’

Fans of Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady are having mixed reactions to a possible romantic relationship between the reality star and the athlete, after it was revealed that they had been in contact, with Brady helping her to find her new home in the Bahamas.

And while the romance was only limited to rumors, it seems the pair are actually very good friends and even had some interaction during the star-studded Fourth of July party in the Hamptons last week. An anonymous source sent a photo from their interaction to the celebrity gossip site Deuxmoi.

“I’ve been seeing some posts speculate whether or not Kim and Tom actually spent time together at the party and I wasn’t gonna send this initially bc it felt creepy but I do have a photo of them together lol,” the source wrote, adding the photo. And while their faces are not visible, Kim’s Alaïa dress can clearly be seen, as well as Tom’s all-white ensemble.

Multiple sources have said that the sportsman is currently on the market and is open to dating, with rumors claiming that the pair “were super flirty with each other” at the white party. An insider told the Daily Mail that the two celebrities were “seen during the day on the beach together and again dancing at night.”

“I actually think they have a lot in common. They both strike me as these career-driven,” one person commented, while someone else wrote, “Talking at a party doesn’t mean anything.” Other online users hilariously confused Brady for Tom Holland and Tom Sandoval. “How could he do this to Zendaya?” one user added.