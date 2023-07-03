Tom Brady shared the secrets behind his diet post-NFL career

Even after 23 seasons in the NFL, Tom Brady is still determined to maintain his legendary physique. The 45-year-old football icon may have officially retired in February, but he’s not letting his diet slip out of the end zone.

In a recent interview with People, Brady shared the secrets behind his diet, which has kept him in peak condition for decades. “I don’t think it’s a strict regimen,” he said. “I think it’s just trying to make healthy choices that allow me to live the life I want to live.” That means avoiding refined sugar, salt, caffeine, white flour, dairy, starchy root vegetables, and, yes, even strawberries. Talk about discipline!

Brady emphasized the importance of nourishing his body with the right foods. He also stays physically active through new hobbies now that he’s no longer playing professional football. While his career may have changed, his commitment to maintaining healthy habits has remained strong. “I still want to maintain,” Brady shared. “I’ve developed so many healthy habits, I just want to stick with them.”

Tom Brady’s 46th birthday

When ET caught up with the NFL legend in Miami, Florida, he expressed his carefree attitude toward his upcoming 46th birthday. “I don’t know what my plans are for the birthday yet,” he casually mentioned. “I’m trying to let them come and go at this point.”

Every day feels like a birthday for Brady as he gets to do what he loves, be with his family and friends, and contribute positively to the community.

Brady’s priority is undoubtedly his family. He shares two children, Benjamin and Vivian, with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and has a 15-year-old son, Jack, from a previous relationship. Rather than extravagant celebrations, he enjoys spending quality time with his loved ones, creating cherished memories through travel and shared experiences.

“I always love my time with my kids, and my family is my number one priority,” Brady emphasized. “So, I think, for all of us, showing them different experiences and going on trips and vacations and family stuff is great... We’ve all got these amazing journeys, and we’re going to make the best of them.”

It’s clear that Brady’s commitment to his diet and overall well-being goes hand in hand with his dedication to family and community. As he continues to embrace a post-NFL lifestyle, he proves that age is just a number when you prioritize health and happiness.