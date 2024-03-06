Gisele Bündchen x Gaia Herbs Launch Event©GettyImages
Celebrity news

Gisele Bündchen cries in a live interview as she discusses Tom Brady divorce

Bündchen is discussing her life in an interview with Robin Roberts

By Maria Loreto -New York

Gisele Bündchen is opening up about her life in a new interview with Robin Roberts. The intimate discussion is the first time Bündchen discusses much of her inner life, including her life after her divorce with Tom Brady, her experience with co-parenting, and her love life now. The interview was teased in a trailer, revealing an emotional moment when Bündchen discussed her divorce with Brady and had to hold back tears.

RELATED:

Gisele Bündchen shares tribute one month after her mother’s death

Is Gisele Bündchen living with her new boyfriend Joaquim Valente in Miami?: ‘Deeply in love’

Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019©GettyImages
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen

The interview shows Roberts asking Bündchen some questions and reading back some of the comments she’s made since his divorce. “You said it was the death of a dream,” said Roberts. “How are you?” The question made Bündchen instantly emotional. “Well, when you say,” she said, and had to stop to collect herself. She turned away from the camera and said, “Sorry, guys, I didn’t know…. can I have a little moment?”

Other questions asked by Roberts include co-parenting. “I think there are easier days than others,” said Bündchen of co-parenting her kids Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11. “And I can only control what I do.”

The two also discussed the future of Bündchen’s love life. “You going to be able to open up your heart again to someone,” said Roberts.

Gisele and her relationship with Joaquim Valente

Bündchen appears to have moved on over the past year. Recent reports claim she’s dating Joaquim Valente, with the two being seen around in Miami together. “They were keeping things quiet — but recently there’s been more PDA; they’re happy to be affectionate with each other in public,” said a source to Page Six.

“They’re deeply in love,” continued the source. “Valente is spending most nights at the supermodel’s Miami home as their romance heats up — and he has been her “rock” since her mom’s death, friends say.”

Related Video:

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Benny Blanco Romance

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more