Gisele Bündchen shares tribute one month after her mother’s death

Gisele Bündchen is remembering her mother, Vânia Nonnenmacher. One month after her death, Bündchen shared an image with her mother and shared a sweet tribute, sharing with the world how much she loved her.

©Gisele Bundchen



Gisele and her mother

The photo was shared on Bündchen’s Instagram stories and shows her and her mother holding each other close. She also shared a photo of her mother alone, looking at the camera with a birght smile on her face. “One month without you mom. I miss you very much,” she wrote in the post. “I love you.”

Nonnenmacher died earlier this year, after she was diagnosed with cancer. Bündchen shared a touching tribute following her death, revealing to the world how affected she was by the news. “Beloved mom, It hurts to know that I won’t be able to hug you anymore, but I know that you will always be watching over us,” she wrote on Instagram. “You were an angel on earth, always helping everyone around you. I am so grateful to be your daughter and to have learned from you.”

Bündchen’s romantic life

After much speculation, Bündchen and Joachim Valenteappear to be dating, spending large portions of their time together in Miami. While neither have confirmed the relationship, over the past weeks, the two have been spotted together doing numerous activities, with many believing that they might be living together. “They were keeping things quiet — but recently there’s been more PDA; they’re happy to be affectionate with each other in public,“ said a source to Page Six.

According to reports, Valente has been incredibly supportive following the death of Bündchen’s mother. “They’re deeply in love,” said the source. “Valente is spending most nights at the supermodel’s Miami home as their romance heats up — and he has been her “rock” since her mom’s death, friends say.”

Related Video: Selena Gomez Opens Up About Benny Blanco Romance Loading the player...