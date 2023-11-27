Celebrity Sightings In New York - September 09, 2023©GettyImages
Gisele Bündchen spends the holidays with Joaquim Valente

Bundchen spent Thanksgiving with her kids and Valente in Costa Rica.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente are still spending time together. The pair, who met some time ago and have been photographed on numerous occasions, spent the holidays together alongside Bündchen’s children, Vivian and Ben.

Bundchen and Joaquim Valente©GrosbyGroup
Valente and Bundchen

Photos show Bündchen and Valente wearing comfortable and sporty clothes, as they got out of their car and headed towards the place where they were staying. Bündchen wore a tight top that showed off her abs and some black shorts. She was carrying some takeout food. Valente trailed after her in camo shorts and a blue t-shirt.

Bundchen and Valente©GrosbyGroup
Bundchen and Valente

Bündchen and Valente have been friends for some time now, with him being a jiu-jitsu instructor that she met through her children. Despite the fact that the two have been spotted together on numerous occasions, sources close to Bündchen have claimed in the past that the two are not a couple. "He and his two brothers are Gisele and the kids' martial arts teachers," said a source to PEOPLE. "They are not dating."

What has Bündchen said about her relationship with Valente?

Over the past year, Bündchen has been questioned regarding her relationship with Valente, with her having to address the rumors head on. "I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I'm divorced, I'm sure that they're going to try to attach me to anything," she said to Vanity Fair.

“He’s our teacher and, most importantly, he’s a person that I admire and that I trust. It’s so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy.”

