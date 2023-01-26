Gisele Bündchen is back in Costa Rica with her trainer Joaquim Valente after they were photographed in 2022 during a friends and family holiday trip. On this occasion, the pair were captured having a good time while riding horses together in late January 2023.

The 42-year-old supermodel and Valente were all smiles and looking super casual. “Gisele adores and trusts [Joaquim] and has been spending a lot of time with him, but I don’t think it’s a traditional dating scenario,” an insider told People. “They have a deep personal relationship, and he is a teacher to her and the kids. Whether or not it will ever become more than that rests on the table.”

Bündchen and Tom Brady finalized their divorce on October 28, 2022. The Brazilian supermodel and the jujutsu instructor were spotted in Costa Rica weeks later. Page Six published photos on November 14th, revealing they grabbed dinner at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas. Her two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, who she shares with Brady, and Valente’s co-trainer, were also there.

After the Brazilian gossip site, Purepeople reported they were dating, a source shut down the rumors, telling Page Six they are “completely false”, and their relationship is “strictly platonic and professional.”

“Joaquim and his two brothers have instructed Gisele and the children in martial arts for the past year and a half,” the source said.

The Brazilian top model and businesswoman is very familiar with the Central American country as she and Brady used to spend a lot of time as a happily married couple.

Last year on February 23rd, Bündchen shared a video compilation training with Joaquim. “I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better. I feel stronger, more confident, and empowered since I started practicing self-defense. I feel it’s an important skill for all, but especially for us women,” she wrote in the tweet.

I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better. I feel stronger, more confidence and empowered since I started practicing self-defense. I feel it’s an important skill for all, but specially for us women. 🤛🏼 pic.twitter.com/EzUpylXfD4 — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) February 23, 2022

Although things didn’t work out for them, the athelete and model will continue coparenting and letting their kids have “full access to both [parents], whenever they want,” a source close to the NFL star revealed to People.

“They can see whichever parent they want. They’ve got a schedule, but neither of them would prevent their kids from seeing the other parent,” adds the source. “That’s not who either of them are.”

“The kids adore them both, and they’ll have full access to both, whenever they want,” the insider assures. “They’re not vindictive like that. These kids won’t be used as pawns. They’re going to be loved and cherished by both parents.”