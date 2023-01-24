Tom Brady is looking to enroll his children in an elite school in Miami

Tom Brady is an elite athlete; therefore, he is looking for an elite school for his children in Miami. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was spotted touring a private school, according to Page Six.

As reported by the publication, Brady was seen walking with one of the school’s administrators, learning more about the facility’s amenities. The premier educational institution has tuition for high school students of $46,700; students in grades 1 through 4 would pay $36,400, and grades 5 through 8 pay around $43,000.

©GettyImages



Tom Brady is seen at ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ on May 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

The 45-year-old football player and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen share a 13-year-old son Benjamin and a 10-year-old daughter Vivian. Brady also shares 15-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Bridget Moynahan.

Brady and Bündchen called it quits after 13 years of marriage. The former couple announced on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 that they have finalized their divorce.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” Tom, 45, said in a statement on his Instagram Story. “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player continued, “We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written. And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you 🙏.”