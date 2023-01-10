Gisele Bündchen makes modeling comeback post-Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is taking no time off. Following an emotional year, the supermodel is back in front of the camera, this time, working with Louis Vuitton.
Gisele Bündchen shares photos from her Christmas without Tom Brady
Top 10 fashion moments of 2022: From Blake Lively’s Met Gala look to Gisele Bündchen’s revenge dress
Bündchen is a part of the luxurious brand’s most recent campaign and is joined by Karlie Kloss, Bella Hadid, Devon Aoki, and more of the world’s leading models. The videos were shared on Louis Vuitton’s social media and show Bündchen holding on to the new bag as dots of color swirl around her and the Rolling Stone’s “She’s Like a Rainbow” plays in the background.
“Blending the creativity of Yayoi Kusama and the savoir-faire of Louis Vuitton, the new collection reinterprets the Maison’s iconic pieces, infused with the artist’s signature motifs,” reads the Louis Vuitton website. “Celebrating art, audacity, and craftsmanship, Kusama’s Painted Dots, Metal Dots, Infinity Dots, and Psychedelic Flower enliven the universe of Louis Vuitton.”
Despite keeping a low profile over the last couple of months, Bündchen has been all over the media following her divorce from Tom Brady. The couple, which has children Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 13, separated in October after marrying in the year 2009.
The pair shared the news of their split over social media. “We arrived at this decision amicably with gratitude for the time we spent together,” wrote Brady. “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”
In the case of Bündchen, she wrote “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart.“