2022 is coming to an end, and with many pop culture moments happening this year, fashion was always present at some of the most important events. From the controversial Marilyn Monroe dresss worn by Kim Kardashian, to Linda Evangelista’s return to the runway, fashion experts had mixed feelings about a lot of choices made by A-List stars, designers, and celebrities. So without further ado, here are the top 10 fashion moments of the year.