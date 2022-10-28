Gisele Bündchen releases statement on divorce from Tom Brady: ‘We have grown apart’

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have split after 13 years of marriage. The former couple announced on Friday, Oct. 28, that they have finalized their divorce.
“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” Tom, 45, said in a statement on his Instagram Story. “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player continued, “We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written. And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you 🙏.”
Gisele, 42, also shared a personal statement on her Instagram Story, revealing that she and Tom have “grown apart.” She said, “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”
“The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” Gisele added. “I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time. Thank you. 🙏 Gisele.”
The pair, who wed in 2009, share two children, son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, nine. Tom is also a father to son Jack, 15, whom he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan.
Back in September, Page Six reported that the football star and supermodel had gotten into an “epic fight” following “a series of heated arguments over Brady’s shock decision to un-retire from the NFL.” During an interview with Elle, which was published later that month, Gisele agreed that the depiction of her “desperate for Brady to call it quits” from football seems sexist.
“I think this is the system we’ve been living in. That’s what society has accepted and what society hasn’t accepted,” she said. The mom of two admitted that she “obviously” has concerns. “This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” Gisele said. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”