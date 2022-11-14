Gisele Bündchen was captured in Costa Rica having dinner with her rumored new man

Gisele Bündchen’s latest Costa Rica vacation included activities with her kids, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, during the day and date night dinners with her rumored new man. The former Victoria’s Secret model, which recently divorced Tom Brady, was captured with well-known jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

The duo grabbed dinner at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas. The 42-year-old personality rocked a cropped top paired with black pants for the outing. While the Valente Brothers‘ co-creator also kept it casual with a gray shirt and shorts.

Bündchen and Valente previously worked together in a photo shoot for Dust magazine alongside Pedro Valente and Giu Valente. Months later, the Brazilian described Joaquim, Pedro, and Gui as “awesome teachers.”

“I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox, the better,” Bündchen said on social media. “I feel stronger, more confident, and empowered since I started practicing self-defense. I feel it’s an important skill for all, but especially for us women. Thank you @ValenteBrothers for … making training so much fun,” she continued. “I am looking forward to keep improving. Let’s go!”

Gisele’s then-husband Tom Brady reacted on Twitter, “My days of leaving dishes in the sink are numbered.”

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have split after 13 years of marriage

The former couple announced on Friday, Oct. 28, that they have finalized their divorce. Although things didn’t work out for them, the athelete and model will continue coparenting and letting their kids have “full access to both [parents], whenever they want,” a source close to the NFL star revealed to People.

“They can see whichever parent they want. They’ve got a schedule, but neither of them would prevent their kids from seeing the other parent,” adds the source. “That’s not who either of them are.”