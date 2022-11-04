Will Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady fight for custody of their kids?

Now that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are no longer married, many people wonder if they will fight for custody of their kids? The former couple, who finalized their divorce in October after 13 years of marriage, share two children, Benjamin Rein, 12, and Vivian Lake. Although things didn’t work out for them, the athelete and model will continue coparenting and letting their kids have “full access to both [parents], whenever they want,” a source close to the NFL star revealed to People.

“They can see whichever parent they want. They’ve got a schedule, but neither of them would prevent their kids from seeing the other parent,” adds the source. “That’s not who either of them are.”

“The kids adore them both, and they’ll have full access to both, whenever they want,” the insider assures. “They’re not vindictive like that. These kids won’t be used as pawns. They’re going to be loved and cherished by both parents.”

The publication informed that they “agreed to joint custody of the kids.” Brady will continue living in Tampa and Bündchen will live about four hours away in her recently bougth Miami property.

Tom and Gisele said their kids would continue to live in a loving environment. “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart,” Bündchen wrote on Instagram. “We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

Brady said he and Bündchen are “blessed with beautiful and wonderful children”; therefore, they will continue to “work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Reports of trouble between Brady and Bündchen began when the athlete decided to unretire and return to the NFL for another season. Gisele didn’t take Brady’s decision lightly.

Back in March, Gisele shared her thoughts about her ex-husband returning to the NFL after announcing his retirement. “This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she said to Elle, revealing that they had “definitely had those conversations over and over again.”