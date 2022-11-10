Tom Brady reveals who his number 1 cheerleader is

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may have divorced, but he still has the support of his children. The Bucccanners quarterback has been opening up on the Let’s Go podcast, and on Monday’s episode, he called their 9-year-old daughter Vivian his “number 1” cheerleader.

Brady has been going through it, both on and off the field, with many questioning his performance. He’s also involved in some crypto drama. But everything aside, he is trying to get to a better place, and his daughter Vivian is helping as inspiration.

Many people have noticed the 45 year olds scowl on the field, even his daughter. “My daughter always says, ‘Daddy, you did not have a happy face out there.’ And I’m trying!” He said. “I wish I would have more awareness of what the scowl looks like, but I’m doing my best to try to get to a better place and better peace of mind out there.”

Brady is also the father of Benjamin, 12, whom he shares with Bündchen, and 15-year-old Jack with Bridget Moynahan.

Brady and Bündchen’s divorce was finalized soon after she filed on October 28. The divorce documents will remain confidential but its believed that they will share joint custody of their children.