Gisele Bündchen is spotted in her bikini with Joaquim Valente

Gisele Bündchen was spotted in Costa Rica. The model has been spotted numerous times over the last couple of months on the island, where she has friends and has traveled with her children.

Bundchen and Valente were spotted with a dog and some friends.

A new batch of photos show her looking stunning in a bikini top and a skirt, as she walks alongside her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente and some friends. The two are accompanied by a dog and some other friends. Valente wears shorts and a navy shirt, while Bündchen wears a maroon bikini top and a beige skirt.

Bündchen and Valente have known each other for a little bit now, and were first spotted together in November of last year. The two were accompanied by her kids, Benjamin and Vivian Lake, and a group of friends. Numerous sources have spoken to People describing the relationship between Bündchen and Valente. “Gisele adores and trusts [Joaquim] and has been spending a lot of time with him, but I don’t think it’s a traditional dating scenario,” said an insider.

“They have a deep personal relationship, and he is a teacher to her and the kids. Whether or not it will ever become more than that rests on the table.”

Their relationship hasn’t been confirmed, but it’s clear that the two are friends and enjoy each other’s company.