Gisele Bündchen stuns in sexy Brazilian ad

Gisele Bündchen is kicking off the year with her career in mind. The model is the image of Arezzo, a Brazilian brand that has a large imprint in Latin America. The photoshoot shows her modeling alongside various mirrors and a stripper pole.

©GrosbyGroup



Bundchen’s campaign with Arezzo

The photos feature Bündchen showing off the brands’ footwear in stylish photos. The first shows her wearing a silver outfit, with her hair straightened. She has on a dress with fringes and stands in front of the mirror, which shows off different versions of herself.

The second photo shows her wearing black. She has black tight leggings on and a top that shows off her toned stomach.

©GrosbyGroup



Bundchen’s campaign with Arezzo

“She’s back and stronger than ever!” reads the translated caption on the website. “This is your moment! And you? Which one is yours?”

Following her split from her husband Tom Brady, Bundchen has been busy modeling for various campaigns, among them Louis Vuitton and last month appearing on the cover of Vogue Italia. She’s also been supportive of Brady’s career, wishing him well after he announced his retirement from the NFL. “Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life,” she wrote on his Instagram post.

It appears like the former couple has had an amicable split, congratulating each other on their individual successes and decisions. “Gisele moved on with her life quite a while ago and is happy about whatever Tom chooses to do with his life now,” said a source to People.