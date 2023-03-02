Gisele Bündchen talks about the importance of health when ‘life gets challenging’

Gisele Bündchen is embracing health in every possible way. The model shared a candid Instagram post where she discussed her health and the things she prioritizes in her day to day life.

The post shows Bündchen in a gray matching set of a workout top and leggings, as she completes a yoga routine. “Being healthy is more than a clean diet and exercise. It’s about our attitudes, emotions, beliefs, thoughts and actions,” she captioned it.

“When life gets challenging always remember that the sun rises everyday bringing a new opportunity for us to try again and do better,” she wrote, appearing to reference her tumultuous previous year. “It can get intense out there and we can get easily distracted by the noise. Awareness is key. What energy you are nurturing? Remember, we are the co-creators of our own reality, what we believe we create!” Bündchen shared the same caption in Portuguese.

At the end of last year, Bündchen and Tom Brady confirmed that they were getting a divorce. The couple, who was married for over a decade and shares two kids, said that their divorce was amicable and that they wished the best for each other. “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” wrote Brady in a statement. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way.”

A source revealed to People that Bündchen is “starting over in a good frame of mind.” They shared that she feels “confident, strong and better than she has in a long, long time.”