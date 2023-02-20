Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
This weekend recently divorced supermodel Gisele Bündchen was seen enjoying Brazil’s most iconic holiday festivities, Carnival. The 42-year-old, one of the world’s highest-paid models, was photographed in a jaw-dropping outfit, dancing and painting the town red with her friends, while her ex, Tom Brady, spent his vacation with the kids.
After many years of not attending her country’s world’s famous festival due to Covid-19 or personal issues, the supermodel returned to experience it to the fullest. Finally taking in some fun times after challenging months finalizing her divorce from retired American football star, NFL legend Tom Brady. This trip seems very special and meaningful to her as it’s the first time she has been single in about 13 years.
