Tom Brady announces definite retirement from football

We all have heard this story before, but according to Tom Brady, his retirement is definite. After a 23-year NFL career, winning seven Super Bowls and setting several records, Brady took to social media to announce that although he “wouldn’t change a thing” about his sporting career, it’s time to say goodbye.

The 45-year-old athlete surprised the world with his retirement on February 1, 2022. Forty days later, he changed his mind and returned to play with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Exactly one year later, in 2023, he announced he was out of the field “for good.”

“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first,” Brady said in a video posted on Twitter. “I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so really, thank you, guys, so much to every single one of you for supporting me.”

“My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors -- I could go on forever, there’s too many,” Brady added. “Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.”

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington said Brady broke the news to the Buccaneers hours before sharing it with the world.

The Buccaneers owners released a statement saying Brady “set an exceptional standard that elevated our entire organization to new heights and created some of the most iconic moments in our history.”

“Tom’s impact will be felt within our community for many years to come, and we will forever be grateful for those unforgettable memories that he provided during these final seasons of his legendary career,” they said.