Tom Brady shares photos of kids, Gisele and ex Bridget Moynahan following retirement announcement

Tom Brady took a stroll down memory lane after announcing his decision to retire “for good.” The Super Bowl champion, 45, shared on his Instagram Story a number of photos of himself on and off the football, including pictures of his three kids, ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and ex Bridget Moynahan.

©Tom Brady



Tom shared a picture of Gisele with Benjamin, Vivian and Jack

Tom posted a photo of Gisele walking with their daughter Vivian and son Benjamin, as well as with his eldest child John “Jack” Edward, whom he shares with his ex Bridget. Tom and Gisele finalized their divorce last year. The football star also shared a picture of himself with Bridget and their 15-year-old son Jack.

©Tom Brady



The NFL star shared a picture of himself with his ex Bridget and their son Jack

Tom announced in an emotional video on Feb. 1 that he was retiring from the NFL. “I’m retiring. For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record, and let you guys know first,” he said. “It won’t be long-winded. You only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year.”

©Tom Brady



Tom is a dad of three: Jack, Benjamin and Vivian

“I really thank you guys so much to every single one of you, for supporting me, my family, my friends, teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream,” Tom continued. “I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.”

©Tom Brady



The Super Bowl champion announced on Feb. 1, 2023 that he is retiring for good

Alongside the video on Instagram, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback declared his love for his family, teammates, friends, coaches, and football, adding, “I am truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️.”

One year ago, Tom announced that he was retiring from the NFL. Less than two months later, he revealed that he would be returning for his 23rd season. “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now,” Tom tweeted on March 13, 2022. “I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”